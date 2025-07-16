Phil Rooney CCÉ get the toes tapping at Dún Uladh

FIDDLES were swooning and banjos were twinkling as the sweet sounds of traditional music rang through Dún Uladh on Tuesday as the regional resource centre played host to the fantastic Phil Rooney CCÉ.

The concert was part of Dún Uladh Regional Cultural Centre’s weekly Comhaltas Summer Seisiún series, which is taking place every Tuesday at the venue over the month of July.

This unique celebration of Irish traditional music, song, dance and storytelling brings together the local community and visitors alike for an unforgettable cultural experience.

Renowned as one of Ireland’s longest-running traditional summer shows, the seisiún programme showcases a carefully curated blend of performance and participation.

Each evening begins with a lively stage show featuring a diverse selection of local talent – from solo musicians and singers to small instrumental groups, storytellers and dancers.

While line-ups will vary each week, audiences can expect a rich tapestry of Irish tradition brought to life by performers of all ages, from promising junior musicians to experienced senior artists. The unique sets showcase the very best talent from across the North with different performers from Ulster branches and groups.

l Remaining dates: Dún Uladh’s ‘Summer Seisiún’ programme will take place at the heritage on Tuesday, July 22, beginning at 8pm. For more information, please visit: www.dunuladh.ie