Philomena Begley will grace the stage for special Easter concert

Ireland’s Queen of Country will be returning to her rightful kingdom this Easter Sunday when she graces the stage in Ardboe Parochial Hall, heralding the beginning of forthcoming her royal tour, ‘60 Years in Showbizz: The Concert Tour 2022’.

When Her Highness arrives home to the O’Neill county later this month, undoubtedly to the delight of her devoted subjects, she will not be alone – like any true superstar, Philomena will be arriving with an entourage, many of whom, of course, are fellow members of the Irish country music ascendancy.

Yes, when the guitars start a-pickin’ and the bows begin a-playin’ beside the Lough shore on April 17, those who have turned out to fill the small hall can expect to see Philomena joined by the likes

of The Gentle Giant Of Country Music, Mick Flavin, former

Shotgun band member, Stephen Smyth, and, Philomena’s own son and next in line to the throne, Aidan Quinn.

To be involved in what will go down as an unforgettable evening of music, celebration and dance, and to be part of the first loyal legion of fans that get to enjoy

this tour which will memorialise Philomena’s lifetime contribution

to one of Ireland’s most successful music genre, make sure you

are at Ardboe Parochial Hall

in good time this Easter

Sunday.

The doors open at 8pm and the music is set to kick off at 9pm. Organisers have said that the dancing will be sustained late into the night, and the price of admission for all of this; a mere £20.

Come along and join Philomena in a trip down memory lane

as the front-woman from Old Cross Céilí Band, Old Cross Bandshow, The Country Flavour, the Ramblin’ Men, recalls her musical journey in song,

from the quiet pubs of rural

Tyrone, to the star-studded stage

of the Grand Ole’ Opry in Nashville, right on to the central float

at New York’s St Patrick’s Day parades.

It’s been a hell of a career and it’s far from over yet!