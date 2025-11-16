PHOTO GALLERY: Wolfhound’s homecoming to Coalisland

THE CRAIC Theatre in Coalisland was lit up at the weekend for the homecoming of local band Wolfhound.

Following a busy few years which has seen them touring across the world, Tyrone and Armagh based folk group Wolfhound made their return appearance in the Tyrone town on Saturday.

Featuring members from Coalisland, Dungannon and Armagh, Wolfhound returned home to finish off yet another big year. This was the band’s first ever performance at the local venue and was met with a bustling turn-out.

Their return follows the release of their first original single ‘Something New’, which came out at the end of October. Written collectively by the band, it was produced and mixed by their bassist Ross Lavery.

Having quickly established an admirable reputation for themselves on both a local and international level, Wolfhound’s sound has been lauded as an ‘electrifying combination or time-honoured tunes and modern compositions, all wrapped up in a fusion of raw energy and exceptional musical talent’.