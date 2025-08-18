Plumbridge artist’s stunning tribute to TV legend Attenborough

PLUMBRIDGE artist Quentin Devine has created a large oil painting of David Attenborough using pencils, oils… and more than 40 animals!

Titled ‘Attenborough in Animals’, the stunning painting showcases the beloved ambassador of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) through 46 different animal portraits, and is an impressive one metre by 1.5 metres in size.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Quentin said that he can’t wait to journey on Wednesday to The Living Planet Centre in Woking, the heart of the WWF charity, and maybe… just maybe… meet his hero.

Advertisement

“Like everyone I know, I’ve been a fan of Attenborough since I was a child,” 48-year-old Quentin said. “I always wanted to remake my ‘Attenborough in Animals’ sketch, which I created over five years ago, as a larger oil painting.

“And as he is approaching his 100th birthday, I thought I should make a start!” he smiled.

“My wife Adele suggested I make a ‘Just Giving’ page to raise money for the WWF as I painted, as he is an excellent ambassador for them.

“When you make a ‘Just Giving’ page, the charity you choose are informed of your choice and they got in contact with me.”

After Quentin told the charity of his plans, they asked if he could keep them up-to-date with all updates by tagging them online. They then offered him a golden ticket: A special invitation to their headquarters upon the work’s completion.

“The painting took just under two months to complete, and is made up of 46 different animals that Sir David has worked with over his amazing career,” Quentin, who currently lives in Surrey with his wife and three teens, reflected.

After sketching each animal carefully on his large canvas, Quentin then completed a rough acrylic wash to make sure the portrait still looked Mr Attenborough. It was only then that the Tyrone man started painting each animal in painstaking detail using the tricky medium of oil paints.

Advertisement

‘So pleased’

“I am so pleased at how it turned out,” Quentin said. “I’m really looking forward to bringing it to their headquarters as I’ve been a supporter of the WWF for many years. While I’m not sure of not if David Attenborough will be there, I would LOVE to meet him.”

Quentin, who attended St Colman’s High School in Strabane as a teen and is a former graduate of Visual Communication at Ulster University, is also currently in talks with the Natural History Museum, London, about his ‘Attenborough in Animals’ work possibly being exhibited there. However – he has another creative idea up his sleeve.

“My bigger plan is to create a ‘Hall of Conservationists’, with portraits celebrating the people who have worked tirelessly and sometimes given their lives in the pursuit to protect our planet and wildlife; people who have devoted their lives to preserve and protect our beautiful world,” Quentin detailed.

“We need to honour their incredible work and promote it to encourage others and inspire future generations to continue in their footsteps.”

Quentin is planning on making a similar painting of English zoologist Jane Goodall next – so watch this space, folks!

For more information and to purchase limited edition prints, check out website QuentinDevine.com or to donate to WWF using Quentin’s fundraising page, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/attenborough-painting