Pomeroy players return to the stage

The Pomeroy Players made their highly-anticipated return to the stage at the weekend after a number of years on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s production was called ‘The Hen Night Epiphany’ by Jimmy Murphy, and, hilariously, focused upon the hen weekend of bride-to-be, Una, her best friends, Kelly and Triona, her mother-in law Olive, and Olive’s best friend, Anta.

The five hens make their way, on foot, up a beautiful mountainside to the new home of Una, where they intend to set up camp.

But, as tents and stories begins to unfold, the evening takes an unexpected turn – and both secrets and confessions are soon disclosed.

Are the secrets lies or truths?

Should they be kept quiet no matter what?

…Will Una’s wedding now even go ahead?

They were just some of the dilemmas facing all of the women as they began to digest what is coming to light.

Like a lot of Jimmy Murphy plays, including ‘Brothers Of The Bush’, ‘A Picture Of Paradise’, and, of course, ‘Kings Of The Kilburn High Road’, the dialogue was swift, precise and punctuated with a great degree of humour until the bitter end.

With an all-female cast, that includes notable Pomeroy Players regulars, Anne Begley; Lizzie Lagan; Eilis Kelly; and Bernie O’Brien, the group were also delighted to welcome back Caroline Slane, who portrayed the lead role of Una.

The ‘Players launched their latest production on Thursday night at the Cavanakeeran Community Hub, and the laughs continued throughout Friday and Saturday night.

On Sunday, the group took the production out on the All-Ireland festival circuit, beginning with Newtownstewart, things are expected to wrap up on March 28 at the Mid Ulster drama festival.

The group have been working very hard over the last four months on this show and are excited to be back in front of an audience again after such a long break.