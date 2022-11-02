Popular Irish folk band returning to Dun Uladh

When Flook arrived in the land of folk music, riding high on their first album, ‘Flatfish’, it seemed as though they had drifted in on some cosmic breeze, bringing with them the sounds of another world.

People fell in love with their distinctive sound, full of levity and space and movement. Listening to Flook felt like standing in a wide open field full of colour and life.

It was transportive and transcendent, airy and enlivening, and, as became immediately obvious to any listener, something that was genuinely original.

And, for all its inventiveness, Flook’s music still somehow managed to feel familiar. I guess it had something to do with where it came from, growing, as it did, from the ancient world of Irish traditional music.

The sound of that first album was magic. The whistle and flute twisted and overlapped, held together by the deep, intricate roots of rhythm that ran between the guitar and the bodhrán.

After ‘Flatfish’, Flook released ‘Rubai’ and then ‘Havan’, both buoyant records which retained that essentially uplifting quality of ‘Flatfish’.

It’s the kind of music that makes you feel about a stone lighter, the kind that cannot help but cause the soul to skip.

MESMERISING

Critics hailed both albums as yet more mesmerising exhibitions of Flook’s prodigious musicianship.

Then without warning Flook vanished.

But after a 14-year recording hiatus, Flook released their new album ‘Ancora’ in April 2019. It was nominated as Best Album in BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2019, and had Flook shortlisted for Best Folk Group in Ireland’s RTÉ Radio 1 Folk

Awards 2019.

They toured it in Omagh earlier this year at the Strule Arts Centre and it was better than anyone could have hoped for.

Now, they are back.

On November 13, at 7pm, they are coming to Dún Uladh.

To hear the enchanting music of Ed Boyd, John Joe Kelly, Brian Finnegan and Sarah Allen, book now at www.dunuladh.ie, call 028 8224 2777 or email music@dunuladh.ie.

Invite the spell of Flook upon yourself this November and allow yourself to become a passenger upon their mystic musical ship.