Popular music festival on its way back to Donaghmore

WELCOMING some of Tyrone’s finest talent and also celebrating the internationally-renowned Cathal Hayden’s life in music, the John O’Neill Folk and Traditional Music Festival will return this month for a spectacular weekend of entertainment.

Opening on Friday September 26, the Bardic Theatre, Donaghmore will host an evening of music from Malachi Cush, Mickey Coleman, and Maire and Etain NicChurraoin of An Chéad Ghlúin Eile.

Saturday, September 27 will see a special celebration of Tyrone’s very own Cathal Hayden in Galbally Community Centre with ‘A Life in Music: Celebration of Cathal Hayden’, featuring the Máirtín O’Connor Band, Four Men and a Dog, Bows Brothers and Matt Molloy.

Having been immersed in music from a young age, Cathal has received the All-Ireland Champion title on both fiddle and banjo many times.

In addition to his many musical collaborations, he has arranged scores for theatre productions for both the Lyric Theatre and Grand Opera House.

After more than 40 years of playing, Cathal’s contribution to Irish music is immeasurable and he is Ireland’s greatest ambassador for banjo and fiddle playing as he continues to thrill audiences across the world with his extraordinary musicianship.

On September 27 at the festival will also feature a workshop at the Torrent Complex in Donaghmore which will be hosted by a list of internationally-renowned performers with proven track records as teachers and educationalists including guitarist Seamie O’Dowd, pianist Brian McGrath, banjo player Stevie Dunne and fiddler Molly Walls.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, September 28 with a traditional session at Hayden’s Bar in Rock from 3pm.

The John O’Neill Folk and Traditional Music Festival is an annual event held in the Donaghmore area across the last weekend in September celebrating the life and memory of traditional Irish Musician John O’Neill.

For more information on the John O’Neill Folk and Traditional Music Festival, you can visit www.JONFEST.com.