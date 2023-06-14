Popular ‘Puddlefest’ to return to Clanabogan this weekend

With music, face painting and festivities in abundance, spirits are high in the community as the annual ‘Puddlefest’ in Clanabogan will soon be returning for another fun-filled day of all things creative.

Hosted by Puddleducks Playgroup, the annual musical festival for all the family will be taking place next Saturday (June 17) from 10am to 7pm at Drumragh Sarsfield GAC, with hours of live music and community events filling the grounds with celebration.

The festival, which will help raise funds for Puddleducks, will feature a cavalcade of family-friendly fun acts, such as dancing, face painting, a treasure hunt, GAA taster sessions and a raffle later in the day, with many mystery prizes to be given away.

In preparation for this year’s Puddlefest, the children of Puddleducks have been be baking tray bakes, cakes, and hampers for the various stalls, as well as wholesome food for the musicians for the day.

The children will also be featured in the musical line-up, performing their own songs and dances. Their plans are to make great use of their singing abilities, outdoor drums, tubular bells, and an assortment of percussion instruments, which they have been practicing in provision for their big day.

Founded by Steiner Waldorf Education, Puddleducks Playgroup has been running since 1992 in the heart of Clanabogan.

The group is proud to be part of Camphill Community, which houses people with various abilities from a wide spectrum of cultural backgrounds.

At the playgroup, there is a strong emphasis on teaching the children to be connected with the world around them from a young age.

Speaking to the UH, Sinead McCusker explained that creativity and happiness flows in abundance at Puddleducks.

“The playgroup is situated within the beautiful natural surroundings of the Camphill Community in Clanabogan,” she said.

“The children have the opportunity to explore and learn through hands on, practical experience of sowing and growing, foraging, harvesting and cooking in our secure outdoor gardens and the wider surroundings of the community grounds.

“We enjoy visits to the farm and gardens, and we have many adventures along the woodland and river walks, often with a picnic, stretching our physical capabilities and nurturing an appreciation of nature through the seasons.”

l ‘Puddlefest’, in aid of Puddleducks Playgroup, Clanabogan, will be taking place next Saturday (June 17) at Drumragh Sarsfield GAC from 10am to 7pm.