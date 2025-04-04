‘Puddlefest’ returns to Omagh with a bang… and a splash!

THE crème de la crème of Omagh’s musicians will soon be filling the Clanabogan air with music, memories and laughter as this year’s ‘Puddlefest’ returns with a bang… and a splash!

Taking place on Saturday, April 12 at Clanabogan Park from 10am to 4pm, this is the fourth entertainment extravaganza of its kind – all in aid of the ever-popular Puddleducks Playgroup.

The event, which sees Puddleducks Playgroup and Drumragh Sarsfields GAC join together to create a memorable musical afternoon for all the family, will feature a combination of familiar faces and new acts to entertain the crowd and to keep the good spirits up.

Advertisement

Indeed Puddlefest will welcome back regular performers such as the supremely talented Moore Brothers; Harmonise Choir, who hail from Dromore; St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band; Tumbleweed; Omagh County Primary School Choir; Drumragh Scor traditional musicians; Newtownstewart Highland Dancers; The ‘Rock and Blues Jam Band; The Woodburners; All Saints Primary School; Helena Sherry; Dave McKervey; Ben-Lee Cheung; Stone Resistance; ukelele-playing singer-songwriter Viv Brady; Eamon and Sadhbh Duncan; and Doyle Mills.

Also returning to Puddlefest – having made their illustrious main stage debut in 2024 – is singer Lorraine Simpson; guitar instrumentalist, Caleb Mills; and gifted young traditional fiddler, Matthew Kane.

Making their grand debut at the festival this year is traditional music supergroup ‘CMS Trio’, comprised of seasoned performers, Cathal Lynch, Mairead Lynch and Seamus Brennan. Also making a first-time appearance, will be the Camphill Residents’ Choir, led by the talented Lee Cheung.

As has been the tradition for the last few years, there will be an open mic-style outdoor performance area operating between 12 noon and 3.30pm, where beginners and more experienced musicians can turn up with their instrument to play in an informal setting. This will be capably hosted and managed by John Kirwan.

Although spaces are filling up for this, musicians may turn up on the day and make themselves known to John, who will facilitate their performance on the outdoor stage, which has in the past been a stepping stone to a possible future main stage appearance.

As well as the considerable musical events taking place, there will be various side events and stalls both indoors and outdoors, such as: Bric a brac; cakes and bakes; face painting; a duck treasure hunt in the grounds at 1pm and 3pm; a prize raffle; and various food and drink stalls for coffee.

Doyle Mills, who is helping to organise the ever-popular Puddlefest, described the event as ‘a great family day out’.

Advertisement

“Please come and support what will be an amazing day of music and community spirit amidst a backdrop of beautiful surroundings,” he said.

Puddlefest will take place on Saturday, April 12 at Clanabogan Park from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free, although donations are encouraged by filling the many buckets around the area with proceeds going towards Puddleducks Playgroup.