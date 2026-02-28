Musical to get the royal treatment in Castlederg and Strabane

A royal and quirky retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII is the theme of a hit musical that a talented cast of actresses from Castlederg and Strabane are getting ready to bring to audiences across Tyrone.

Taking place on Tuesday, March 10, Wednesday, March 11, Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at 7.30pm in St Patrick’s Hall, Strabane, Much Ado Stage School are gearing up to perform ‘Six’ – a modern, pop concert-style musical that re-imagines history through the voices of Henry VIII’s six wives.

Rather than presenting a traditional historical drama, each queen tells her story through her own song, competing to prove who endured the most during her marriage to the king.

By the finale, the queens move beyond rivalry, reclaiming their identities and celebrating their stories on their own terms; a powerful and uplifting rewriting of history.

The cast of queens includes: ‘Catherine of Aragon’ played by Amehra Hepburn; ‘Anne Boleyn’ played by Lucy Harper; ‘Jane Seymour’ played by Dervla McSorley; ‘Anne of Cleves’ played by Alex Rushe; ‘Catherine Howard’ played by Cassie Gillespie; and ‘Catherine Parr’ played by Roma Curran.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, director Rois Kelly from Much Ado said that the refreshing show is ‘like nothing you’ve ever seen before’.

“This show may be a little less familiar to some people, but it is without a doubt like nothing you have ever seen before,” she said. “At Much Ado, we strive to provide the best opportunities for our students, challenge them creatively, and introduce fresh, current musicals.

“This production is currently on tour, and its worldwide popularity has been phenomenal. Audiences can look forward to stunning local talent, an amazing live band, and an uplifting atmosphere.”

Tickets cost £12 each and are available to purchase at the Much Ado studio during class times and rehearsals, with dates and times announced in advance.

Tickets may be paid in cash, but all tickets must be paid for prior to the performance or they will be released for resale.

Tickets purchased in advance can be collected at the door on the night of the show.

Reservations are also possible via the Much Ado Stage School Facebook page.