What’s real anymore?It’s getting hard to tell.The wobbly line is beginning to fade. A strange broth is forming.

A surreal stew.

Has anybody even noticed?

But that’s another story for another day.

Right now, I’m reflecting on a whirlwind year.

This grey and wet summer is the only time I’ve stopped moving and had five moments to ponder my existence.

But when the stone stops rolling, it gathers moss around these parts.

If you’re not moving at an exhausting pace, you’re getting old.

“No music these days Mark?”

“No. No music. Apart from putting out my third album in a year, and writing a film score while recording most days on various upcoming albums. No music.”

“No gigs either?”

“Nope. No gigs for me. Just been gone the entire spring playing every night around Europe, UK and Ireland and some in the states.

“More gigs in those couple months than the last two years combined. But no gigs at all. No.”

“What’s happening with the movie?”

“Which one? You mean the one that literally just got finished, or the one I’ve literally just started?”

“Oh well. Hang in there. Something will come up.”

“Thanks. Fingers crossed!”

I’m not sure how success and failure is measured these days.

Constant reminders seem to be the ticket.

A bashing over the head of information.

If you’re not shoving it down people’s throats, it’s not happening.

Maybe that’s the way it is with the world.

Where are we?

How did we get here?

Does anybody even care?