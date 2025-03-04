Rising young Irish music star signs up for Omagh blues festival

THIS year’s Omagh Bluegrass Festival is set to be one of its best to date with a host of top-tier talent announced for the line-up of the already-stacked concert.

A number of new acts have been announced for this year’s festival which will take place on May 24 -26 at the Ulster American Folk Park.

Among the latest additions is Muireann Bradley, the 18-year-old Irish blues sensation who has taken the music world by storm.

Advertisement

Fresh off an incredible 2024, where she wowed audiences on The Late Late Show, performed on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny alongside Rod Stewart, and earned praise from stars like Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, Muireann will be headlining one of the festival’s evenings.

Also joining the line-up is the renowned Dublin Gospel Choir, a group that has shared stages with icons such as John Legend, Kodaline, and Damien Rice.

The festival already boasts a stellar line-up, including Kristy Cox, a Nashville-based Australian act, and her band Grasstime; Red Wine, one of Europe’s leading bluegrass bands from Italy; and Ireland’s own Bow Brothers, a powerhouse traditional folk ensemble featuring six esteemed musicians: Cathal Hayden, Stephen Hayden, Niall Murphy, Jim Higgins, Seamie O’Dowd, and Brian McGrath.

Local favorites The Cool Hand String Band will also make a return, alongside international acts such as Belgium’s Rawhide, the husband-and-wife duo Zoe Conway and John McIntyre, and the globally acclaimed King Spring Road.

Adding a touch of storytelling and tradition, The Armagh Rhymers and Belgian duo Table for Two, will also take the stage.