Ruairi Woods, a seasoned comedian from Strabane, is set to return to his hometown for a highly anticipated performance at the Boiler Room Comedy Club, located above Charlie’s Bar.

This homecoming show on November 28 will mark his first performance in Strabane in over a year.

Ruairi, who has been in the comedy scene for 15 years, has built a strong reputation across Ireland and beyond, selling out shows in major venues like the Grand Opera House, Waterfront Hall, Vicar Street, and the SSE Arena. He’s also performed internationally, including sold-out gigs at Liverpool’s Hot Water Comedy Club.

Joining the Strabane man on November 28 will be some of the brightest new talents in Irish stand-up comedy, promising a night of top-tier entertainment for fans.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Ruairi expressed his excitement about performing for his hometown crowd again.

“I am always busy playing shows across the country, so when I get to do a gig in Strabane, I always really look forward to it,” said Ruairi.

“The Strabane crowd is fantastic, and in recent years I have done a few shows in town, and it has been great.

Great line-up

“The lineup looks great as well, and I know everyone who comes along is going to really enjoy a fun night of stand-up.”

Ruairi will be joined by up-and-coming comedians Bronagh Diamond, Fintan Harvery, and fellow Strabane man Johnny Sharkey.

Bronagh has been making a name for herself in the Northern comedy scene, performing with comedians including Ciaran Bartlett, William Thompson, and Shane Todd.

She is also a regular guest on various podcasts, including Shane Todd’s Tea With Me.

Derry-based comic Fintan Harvey is a veteran of the comedy scene and is the co-host of the Fintan & Ro Drivetime Radio Show on Drive 105 with Strabane comic Ro Boyle.

Strabane comedian Johnny Sharkey is a well-known face to comedy fans in Strabane and often performs in the town.