Scary and spectacular start to the Halloween fun in Cookstown

  • 27 October 2025
Some of those who enjoyed the weekend events in Cookstown.
THE Halloween celebrations in Cookstown have got off to a great start.

Huge crowds turned out to attend Mid Ulster District Council’s Cookstown Halloween event and fireworks at Mid Ulster Sports Arena on Saturday.

The free event took place from 5pm ending with the spectacular fireworks display at 8pm.

Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Christine McFlynn attended the event and counted down to the grand fireworks finale.

You can find out more about the council’s Halloween festivities here.

