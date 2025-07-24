‘School of Rock’ hailed a big success in Strabane

A GROUP of enthusiastic young people were given the opportunity to explore their musical talents during the Arts Academy’s ‘School of Rock’ Week at the Alley Theatre.

Children aged between seven and 14 took part in the four-day program, enjoying a wide range of hands-on musical activities.

From drumming and ukulele to keyboard and singing, the week offered participants the chance to try their hand at different instruments, some for the very first time.

The event, now in its tenth year, was led by Arts Academy instructor Gerry Strawbridge, who praised the program for its inclusive and inspiring approach to music education.

“I believe this may be the tenth year we are running the Arts Academy’s ‘School of Rock’ Week, and it really is a fantastic introduction to playing music,” Gerry, who previously worked as a music tutor in Omagh for a decade, said.

“We always have a great mix of kids taking part, from complete beginners to kids who are already taking lessons at the academy and learning an instrument,” he continued.

“During the four-day program, kids get a chance to try out keyboard, ukulele, drums, and singing. We also do different workshops on different styles of music, from samba to pop and rock.”

Participants came from a range of musical backgrounds and abilities.

Some were already confident musicians, while others were picking up instruments for the first time, adding to the week’s dynamic and supportive atmosphere.

The program aims to help children discover which instrument suits them best, while also giving more experienced players the chance to hone their skills in a relaxed and fun environment.

For more information about the Arts Academy or upcoming music programs, follow them on social media or contact Gerry Strawbridge at geraldstrawbridge@gmail.com