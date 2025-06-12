Scores of vintage cars to roll into Clogher this weekend

MORE than 100 vintage vehicles will soon be honking, rolling and revving through Clogher as part of a gigantic classic car road trip in aid of a children’s charity.

The famous trip, titled ‘RETRO Cannonball’, will give Tyrone families a chance to get up close, see some rare classic cars, take photographs, meet the drivers and enjoy the timeless allure of vintage automobiles at Corick House, Clogher this Saturday, June 14, at 1pm as the drivers take a pitstop for lunch.

This year’s event is supported by Dancing with the Stars judge, Karen Byrne and her fiancé, musician Jake Carter and all proceeds raised will go towards Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

The Glitterball trophy-winning pair say that they are ‘delighted’ to lend their support to the children’s charity, to bring awareness to its vital in-home nursing and respite care service, which is a lifeline to over 400 families across Ireland.

“Family is so important to us both and when we were approached by Jack and Jill to help announce its partnership with RETRO Cannonball, it was a no-brainer,” said Karen and Jake during the launch of the event.

“RETRO Cannonball is such a brilliant event, and a true celebration of rare and classic cars that will thrill the whole family.

“We hope that people will be inspired to get out onto the high-roads and by-roads along the route to check out this incredible spectacle.

“And most importantly, if they have a few euro to spare, please donate it to Jack and Jill, because you’ll be making a meaningful difference for families who so rely on Jack and Jill to keep the show on the road at home.”

During this year’s Retro Cannonball, audiences can expect rare cars such as the Lamborghini Diablo, Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari 348 GTS, Mercedes-Benz SL Classics, Lancia Beta, BMW 635CSI, Porsche 911 Carrera and Targa, MG Midget, Ford Escort Cosworth, Chevrolet Corvette, VW Beetle, Ford Thunderbird, Mini Coopers… and many more.

Retro Cannonball will commence this year in Little Island Cork taking in The Rebel County and then coming up through Counties Tipperary, Offaly Westmeath, Tyrone and finishing at The Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth during the course of the multi-day event.

Cannonball has already raised €1,946,432 for Irish children’s charities and will be hoping to build upon that impressive total this year in aid of Jack and Jill – a nationwide charity that funds and provides up to 100 hours per month of in-home nursing care and respite support to families caring for children, up to the age of six, with severe learning disability often associated with complex medical needs.

Jack and Jill currently supports over 430 families in communities across Ireland and has supported over 3,000 families since 1997.

Registration is also now open for ‘Cannonball Ireland’, the supercar event, taking place on September 12 to September 15; a firm favourite with both drivers and spectators with proceeds to the Jack and Jill.