Seamus O’Rourke to take to the stage in Coalisland

Renowned poet and bard Seamus O’Rourke will perform his acclaimed one-man show ‘The Handyman’ at the Craic Theatre in Coalisland on Saturday night.

A regular on television and radio, O’Rourke is an award-winning writer, director and actor from Co Leitrim. He tours Ireland regularly with his own self-penned shows and has millions of views on social media with his collection of short stories, recitations and sketches.

He recently released ‘A Lock of Poems, Recitations and Good Ones’, a collection of his much-loved poems and recitations and in 2020 he released his memoir, ‘Standing in Gaps’, both of which are available from his online shop.

‘The Handyman’, written and performed by O’Rourke is the story of Hugh Spotten, a handyman of course! He is about to receive an award for his contribution to the community… but all is not what it seems in a small town, falling in on itself. Seamus O’Rourke explores friendship, relationships and how best to get noticed on your last day. ‘The Handyman’ is hilariously funny, yet a poignant poetic look at small-town life in rural Ireland.

Seamus told the Herald that the show has been “going really well” as he looks forward to his trip to Tyrone.

Describing himself as a ‘late-starter’, he explained, “When I was younger I played a bit of GAA for Leitrim but got injured and had to give it up.

“At the age of 25 I got involved in the local drama scene and was smitten by the whole idea of performing on stage. I then started writing short pieces and performing them in the theatre.

“I always wanted to write a play and when I finally did, it took off from there.

“I have written one-man shows and poetry, much of it about rural Ireland.”

Like many of his works, ‘The Handyman’ is a journey of fun and laughter which also encapsulates life in an Irish village.

Seamus added, “Hugh Spotten is a forgotten man in a small town. He is a local handyman and caretaker and looks back over his life of drinking and living with his aul fella. I have also used my poems in the piece.

“The show is going really well and getting a great reception. It is about a forgotten character about to get his own back on the community!”

l The Handyman commences at 8pm on Saturday, April 23. Tickets are £12 and can be obtained by logging onto the Craic Theatre website.