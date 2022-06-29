See Omagh like you never have before with Storytrails exhibit

Communities are made up of three essential elements: Landscape, people and stories. For what else – if not these three things – enable us to preserve our past, understand our present, and create our future?

At the beginning of July – thanks to the diligent work of some local creatives, historians and storytellers – the story of Omagh will become richer, fuller and more alive than ever before.

Yes, this Friday and Saturday (July 1 and 2), stories and images of Omagh – some legendary, some hitherto unseen and unheard – will be brought to vivid life when the Storytrails exhibit springs into being in Omagh Library, taking local participants on a cutting-edge interactive exploration of the culture, history and people that make the town what it is.

How is this possible, we sense you wondering? Through a mix of man and machine, people and tech.

Firstly, the human half.

At the heart of this immersive experience lies a storytelling team comprised of dozens of local people, all of whom have drawn on their own personal experiences to shine a light on a particular piece of Omagh. Some will tell stories that are intimate and personal, while others will relate tales that sit on the cusp of local legend.

Then, to enhance the experience, the traditional old-school storytelling on offer has been augmented using a blend of virtual reality and 3D image-building, which Cat Brogan – the leading creative behind Omagh’s Storytrail and founder of Omagh Pride – hopes will make the experience all the more arresting and absorbing. We spoke with Cat to find out more about what exactly people can expect to encounter in the course of the Omagh Storytrail.

“Well, the first thing to mention is that, while much of the experience takes place within the walls of the library, it is not confined to the indoors. We thought it essential that if we are to tell the story of the town – or, more accurately, create this partial mosaic of the town – we’d have to get out into it,” said Cat.

This is where Cat’s father comes into the picture. Vincent Brogan – local historian, genealogist and founder of Tyrone Roots – will narrate a guided tour of the town which, lucky for all, will be available for download throughout 2022.

Cat said, “Omagh is my hometown and it’s an incredible place, self-sufficient, stoic and good-humoured. I love it for that. Working as part of Storytrails has given me the chance to find out more about our local history and the strong characters that have shaped it.”

Cat’s passion for the project is palpable. It’s clear she thinks that Storytrails isn’t just a gimmick, or something frivolous. No, she sees it as an opportunity to help local people see their town like they never have before.