Seskinore farmers take to the stage for big anniversary

SESKINORE Young Farmers’ Club have marked their 80th anniversary year with a very special evening of theatre – the long-awaited return of The Country Players.

After more than two decades away, the well-known amateur dramatics group tread the boards once again for one night only, performing Mary Grey’s comedy ‘Where There’s a Wife’ in Seskinore Presbyterian Church Hall.

The Country Players began life within Glarryford YFC before branching out on their own, gaining a reputation for light-hearted performances that entertained audiences across the region.

Following a break of several years, the group has reunited in memory of one of their founding members, Robert ‘Rab’ Harbison, who passed away in 2019.

Known for his dedication, good humour and love of the stage, Rab was a driving force within the Players, and this production is a fitting tribute to his contribution.

An evening of laughter and mischief, the two-act play ‘Where There’s a Wife’ was set in Edinburgh and featured protagonist Jane, who inconveniently leaves her husband just as his American managing director arrives for a visit.

Enter Jane’s friend Lorna, persuaded to step in and impersonate the missing wife.

But when Lorna’s jealous husband, Jane’s formidable mother and eventually Jane herself all appear, the household descends into chaos, with comic consequences at every turn.

For Seskinore YFC, hosting the play during its milestone 80th anniversary year added extra significance.

Founded in 1944, the club has been a cornerstone of rural life in the community, offering young people opportunities to develop skills, build friendships and celebrate local traditions.