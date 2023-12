POPULAR singer-songwriter, Conchúr White, will stop off at Omagh store, Boneyard Records, during his Irish tour of record stores next month.

The Armagh-based musician will release his debut album, ‘Swirling Violets’, at the beginning of January, and his works have been compared to Villagers, Father John Misty and Fleet Foxes.

The album, distributed by Bella Union Records, has been described as a ‘touching’ and ‘lively’ album.

A graduate who has also worked alongside young people with mental health issues, Conchúr’s music story began in bands. He played in atmospheric indie-rockers, Silences, before their split, which allowed him to develop his solo voice at his own pace.

That sense of freedom colours Conchúr’s music, and this is particularly evident on the ‘Bikini Crops’ and ‘Dreamers’ EPs which he released during the middle of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has previously received praise from SPIN, The Line of Best Fit, Under the Radar, Steve Lamacq, Radio 6, and others, while he has also notched up touring slots with Villagers, Billie Marten and John Grant.

Meanwhile, a recent invitation to support the mighty John Cale in concert led to more compliments from Cale’s storied band members.

For more information on the show on January 20, you can visit Conchúr White or Boneyard Records social media pages.