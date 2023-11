A spectacularly funny night is in store for Strabane audiences this feative season as some of Ireland’s best comics put on a ‘Christmas Cracker’ of a show in the town.

The Alley Theatre and the Boiler Room Comedy Club are coming together to give Strabane a great night of stand-up comedy on December 21.

With an amazing line-up of established comedians headlined by one of Ireland’s finest stand-ups, Paddy McDonnell, and hosted by Strabane’s very own Ro Boyle, of the Boiler Room Comedy Club and Big Massive Podcast. Belfast-based comic McDonnell has gone from working as a black cabbie and on building sites to selling out two nights at the over 10,000-capacity SSE Arena in Belfast.

Meanwhile, Boyle is fast making a name for himself in Irish comedy as well. He is currently in the middle of his first headline tour of Ireland.

The local man initially came to prominence as one of the founders of the popular comedy Facebook page, Strabanter.

Since then, he has written and directed a successful stage play, ‘Orange is the New Green’, about the only Catholic member of the Orange Order.

The funnyman has also toured the length and breadth of the Emerald Isle performing with some of Irish comedy’s biggest names including Shane Todd, Micky Bartlett, Ciaran Bartlett and Colin Geddis.

The upcoming festive show will also feature regulars from the Boiler Room Comedy Night, which is based in Charlie’s Bar in the town.

First support is Jazmynne Sierra, the Co Antrim comic who is one of the fastest-rising stars of the year. Also performing is Strabane comedian Eamon McElwee, a frequent corroborator with Boyle and can be often seen at the Boiler Room.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle, host Boyle said that audiences will be in for a real treat with some of the best stand-up comedians in the country performing. He said, “This is guaranteed to be a great Christmas night out. Paddy is one of Ireland’s best comedians having sold out the SSE Arena twice in 2023. He also had a successful sold-out tour of the UK and Ireland this year with ‘On the Tools’.

“I will be hosting and support will be from the brilliant Jazmynne Sierra and local funnyman Eamon McElwee.

“A night not to be missed!”

Tickets for the event are available at the Alley Theatre Box Office or online at alley-theatre. com.