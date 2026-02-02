Renowned singer Ralph McTell to say goodbye to his Tyrone fans

Legendary singer Ralph McTell is getting ready perform to audiences in Omagh as part of his final tour of Ireland.

The farewell tour, titled ‘Somewhere Down the Road’, will see the Londoner return to venues across the country for one last run of live dates, offering audiences a chance to celebrate a remarkable career that has spanned more than half a century.

The tour will feature 16 shows over three weeks, opening in Navan on October 17 and concluding in Galway on November 8.

He will also be playing at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on October 23, with the concert beginning at 8pm.

Set to turn 82 this year, the tour marks a significant chapter in both Ralph’s personal journey and his long-standing musical legacy.

Renowned for his warmth, storytelling, and enduring catalogue of songs, Ralph’s relationship with Irish audiences stretches back more than five decades. It began with his debut Belfast appearance in 1969, and has since grown through performances in renowned venues across the Ireland, where his songs continue to resonate with listeners of every generation.

Reflecting on the upcoming tour, Ralph said, “My spring 2025 tour was the highlight of my year, made unforgettable by the presence of President Higgins at my Dublin concert. I can’t wait to see you all again – somewhere down the road.”

The upcoming tour also coincides with the release of a special new album, ‘The Timedrift of the Road’ in September.

The work will feature Ralph’s songs reimagined by some of his favourite Irish artists, alongside a collection of brand-new recordings, making it both a reflection on his musical journey and a celebration of the connections he has built over decades of touring Ireland.

Mr McTell has always been open with his audience, and in recent years, he has faced personal health challenges. Diagnosed with prostate cancer, he continues to tour and create music. This final tour promises to be a fitting and heartfelt farewell to Irish audiences who have supported him since his earliest appearances on the island.

Tickets for 'Somewhere Down the Road' are on sale now from:





www.ralphmctell.co.uk

