‘Sound of Christmas’ concert in Strabane this weekend

IT will be a fantastic night of music as Strabane Chorale Society and Strabane Brass Band join forces for a festive evening this weekend.

Taking place at St Mary’s Church at Melmount on Sunday (December 14), more than 100 singers and 30 members of the Brass Band will perform a holiday programme featuring all your favourite festive hymns, promising a magical night of Christmas cheer.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle ahead of the show, Tommy Barr, director of Strabane Brass Band, said audiences are in for a treat.

“It should be a great night of music. We’re really looking forward to performing with the choir,” said Tommy.

“The sound will be amazing with the full choir and senior band together, and the acoustics in the church will make it even more special.

“We’ll be playing a mixture of festive hymns alongside the choir, as well as a few pieces on our own, and the choir will perform some songs independently too.”

Tommy added that the concert will be a highlight of what has already been an incredibly busy Christmas season for the brass band, with performances across Tyrone and Donegal.

The concert begins at 7.30pm at Melmount Church. Entry is free, with a retirement collection at the door.