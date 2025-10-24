Soundtrack of new Omagh-based film released today

THE stunning soundtrack to a feature movie that was filmed in Omagh and inspired by a story from an Ulster Herald column will be released today on vinyl.

Perfect for all collectors and audiophiles, ‘The Spin’ original motion picture soundtrack is written and recorded by ‘Notes from the Boneyard’ columnnist Mark McCausland of Omagh, who also wrote the short story for which the film is based.

The soundtrack further hosts an impressive mix of special guests popping up on several tracks throughout McCausland’s original score, including Howe Gelb; Jolie Holland; John Parish; Steve Wickham; Pieta Brown; Jerome McGlynn; Nick Power of The Coral; Dave Murphy; Dead Goat; Laura McFadden; Gemma Doherty of Saint Sister; and Mark’s cousin, Niall Moore, making his recording debut on trumpet on the track ‘We’ll Be Just Fine’.

‘The Spin’ gets its long-awaited theatrical release this week across Ireland in selected theatres. Its release kicked off last week in London with a red carpet premiere attended by cast and crew.

The Omagh premiere will take place today in the Strule Arts Centre. For those who weren’t able to get tickets in time for the sold-out event, the film is also screening on the same evening – and every evening for at least a week – in the Omniplex Cinema.

‘The Spin’ movie soundtrack is available from your local record store and usual outlets. It can also be purchased directly from Mark McCausland via his website: www.mckowski.com