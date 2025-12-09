Special Christmas charity concert being held in Strabane tomorrow

A group of Strabane musicians are preparing for a charity Christmas concert tomorrow.

The annual Music to Your Ears charity Christmas concert will take place at St Pat’s Hall.

The concert will feature performances by the Strabane Brass Band and the Over-55s group, presenting a range of festive favourites along with a few surprise songs.

Since its formation in 2016, Music to Your Ears has been a local cornerstone for mental health support for men over 55. Using music as a tool for well-being, the group has delivered entertaining shows celebrating Strabane’s people and history. All monies raised from the concert will go to a local charity.

Long-time member Terry McCafferty told the Chronicle that rehearsals for the big festive concert began a couple of weeks ago, and the musicians are hard at work preparing to showcase their talents.

He said, “The group is looking forward to performing on the tenth, and they’ve been rehearsing a lot over the past couple of weeks.

“This is the third annual concert and so far they’ve all been great fun and had a decent crowd and we hope that continues. The over 55 band will be playing again and we will have a wide range of songs and and singers and they will be joined by the Strabane Brass Band who will also be putting on a show.”

Entry to the show is free but there will be a charity draw with donations encouraged. If you wish to get a ticket you can contact the group’s chairman John McGinley on 07551097521.