Special food festival being held in Carrickmore on Sunday

ALL roads for food fans lead to Carrickmore this Sunday for a special culinary festival.

Organised by Carmen Community Initiative, the event will take place on Carrickmore’s Main Street from 1pm to 5pm, and will feature a vast array of delicious and varied food vendors, a petting zoo, games and live musical performances throughout the day to keep the moods high.

Face painters and a balloon artist will be on-hand for the children.

“Join us for a funfilled day of flavours, music and family entertainment,” said an event spokesperson. “Sample delicious local and international cuisine, enjoy live music and performances, and visit our interactive petting zoo. A perfect day out for all ages.”