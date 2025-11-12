Special music night in Omagh to remember Martin McGaughey

THE family of a popular Omagh musician who died in March are welcoming local musicians to ‘paint the town red’ in his memory with a night of music in aid of Care For Cancer and the Palliative Care Ward at Omagh Hospital.

Friends and family of Martin ‘Big Red’ McGaughey will honour his memory with a night of live music in Omagh this month, with some of Mr McGaughey’s fellow band mates and relatives set to perform on the night.

Recalling her father’s passion for music, Mr McGaughey’s daughter Martina describe him as a ‘very well known musician in the town’, having played in ‘countless bands’ and previously toured with Dominic Kirwan.

“He was a guitarist and later played bass with his band ‘The Elderly Brothers’,” said Martina.

“Some of his old band mates will perform on the night, including Johnny Houston, Raymond ‘The Bear’ Devlin and Colm Campbell.”

Mr McGaughey’s grandson Christopher McCrea will also pay tribute to his late grandfather on the night as he takes to the stage to play guitar with his new band.

“Johnny Houston also has another band called ‘Heavy Heart’ who will perform on the night,” said Martina.

“While we have a great line up of musicians ready to perform on the night, any local musicians who knew my father or wishes to pay tribute to him can come along and perform on the night.”

There will also be a raffle held on the night, with all proceeds going to the chosen charities.

“We have plenty of great prizes lined up,” said Martina.

“And we have already raised at least £600, which is a great start.”

With the proceeds of the event set to benefit Care For Cancer and the Palliative Care Ward at Omagh Hospital, Martina praised both charities for helping take care of both her father and her late mother Rosie.

“They did such a fantastic job taking care of mum and dad and we want to do something to benefit the charities in honour of them both,” she said.

‘Paint The Town Red’ – a night in memory of ‘Big Red’ will take place at Top of the Town, Omagh on Friday, November 28 from 8pm.