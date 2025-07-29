Special musical celebration in memory of Omagh woman

CROWDS of people flocked to Dún Uladh for a special concert poignantly held in memory of Omagh woman Julie McElroy.

A dear friend and a dedicated staff member of Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre, Julie passed away very suddenly while on holiday last year. Marking the last of the centre’s extremely popular ‘Summer Seisiún’ series for 2025, the tribute concert featured a full line-up of performances from the renowned Darren Breslin, The McGlinchey family and Dún Uladh music tutors.

Furthermore there was Sean nós singing from Cara Ní Cheallaigh, incredible dancing by Arlene McCarroll and The Lewsley school of dance, and bringing the concert to a close was Marie Garrity, who got people up on their feet and clapping their hands.

Julie served as Tyrone County Secretary for Comhaltas for over two decades. She was extremely dedicated to her role and was central to the organisation and operations of the Tyrone County Fleadh throughout her tenure.

Julie had, in recent years, taken up the concertina and led a weekly multi-instrumental adult session in the Dún Uladh bar.

She was also a keen dancer and was a familiar face at ceilis far and wide.

Liam Treanor, people development officer, said that Julie was ‘synonymous with traditional music, singing and dancing in Tyrone and Dún Uladh’.

“She was a truly genuine lady who always met you with a smile and a warm welcome,” Liam said.

“Her contribution to Comhaltas in Tyrone cannot be understated.

“ Her untimely death has left a mark on both Tyrone CCÉ and here at Dún Uladh. We think of her often and will endeavour to commemorate her legacy.

“This concert was dedicated to her memory, and what better way to pay tribute to Julie than to fill Dún Uladh with musicians, singers and dancers.”

In fitting tribute, the evening concluded with a lively session in the bar, where everyone was invited to join in and celebrate the music and dance traditions that Julie worked so hard to preserve and promote throughout her life.

All proceeds from the night will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in Julie’s honour.