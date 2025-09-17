Special night celebrates musical heritage of Newtownstewart

INSTILLING a wonderful pride of place in Newtown by honouring the town’s rich and remarkable musical heritage was the aim of a very special event which took place recently at the Newtownstewart Centre 2000.

Organised by Newtownstewart Heritage Group, the evening, titled ‘Thank You for the Music’ offered audiences the opportunity to reflect on the broad spectrum of entertainment produced down through the years by some of the town’s most celebrated sons and daughters – both native and adopted.

Directed by Rois Kelly, hosted by renowned journalist and Highland Radio broadcaster Frank Galligan, the night featured digital recordings of The Melody Aces, Brendan and Daisy Donaghey, Willie Loughrey, Bernie and Patricia Maguire, Brian Devine, Cahir O Neill and many more.

What’s more, the show was interspersed with live performances by a diverse range of current artists including music stars Jim Devine and Aidan McGlinchey, together with stars of the future including Roma Curran, Gearoid McNamee, Dervla McSorley, Ambre Burt and Walter Curran of Omagh band Tumbleweed, Davy McCaffrey, Aoife and Emer Duddy, Bernie Nugent and students from the Brian McDevitt School of Music.

There were further special performances by the Sister Act Choir under the direction of Eugene McGonagle.

Contributing to the programme’s content was Fr Brian D’Arcy, widely-regarded as an unofficial chaplain to the Showband community. Prior to the concert, he met with members of the acclaimed Melody Aces, the McNamees and the McGonagles to reminisce upon the many wonderful memories of nights spent in their company at dance halls and parochial halls up-and-down the country.