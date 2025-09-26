Special night celebrates Omagh Credit Union’s 60 anniversary

OMAGH Credit Union celebrated 60 years of service to the local community with a special dinner-dance in the Silverbirch Hotel.

Almost 200 guests attended, including past and present staff, members, volunteers, and special guests such as the president of the Irish League of Credit Unions, Brendan Jenkins, League Board members Martin Fisher and Carmel Morris, and Council Chair Barry McElduff.

Manager Bernie Liggett described it as ‘a fantastic night that was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone’, with over 150 members and many former staff taking part.

On the evening, past staff, directors, volunteers and supervisors were presented with medals for their service.

Nine staff and directors also received certificates for 25 years’ service, while Ann Coyle was recognised as the longest serving member, with over 39 years at the credit union.

Former manager Cathy Loughrey and two board members were honoured for more than 40 years of service.

Founded in 1965, Omagh Credit Union, currently located on John Street, has grown into a cornerstone of community life.

“Our volunteers are the lifeblood of our organisation,” said Bernie, who has worked there for 33 years. “Without them we simply wouldn’t be able to function.”