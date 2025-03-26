Special night of storytelling in memory of Dromore man

A special night will be held next month in memory of a talented Dromore man.

During his lifetime, the name of Stephen Garry was synonymous with entertainment whether it was through music, storytelling or poetry or even general conversation.

Now his family wish to give recognition to his talents and are hosting a fundraiser concert in his memory in St Patrick’s Hall, Dromore on Saturday, April 26.

This will be the first of three events this year and a very special night with lots of very talented artists and dancers from Trillick, Dromore and surrounding areas.

A highlight of the evening will be a special release of the late Stephen’s book of poems which covers a wide selection of events and local personalities.

All proceeds will be given to the Northwest Cancer Centre and Rapid Response unit.

Tickets for the event are £15.