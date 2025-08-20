Special night of traditional music in Plumbridge

‘AN atmospheric night of traditional music’ is how a recent concert in Plumbridge, which featured a top line-up of musicians, has been described.

Hosted by Cappagh/Badoney Comhaltas Branch, the concert in Plumbridge Parochial Hall on Sunday night welcomed musicians Brian Conway, Brendan Dolan and Jack Warnock and special guests who played to a packed audience.

Brian Conway, a fiddle player from New York, is son of the late Jim Conway from Plumbridge. He performs with a skill, grace and force that are steeped in tradition but distinctively his own.

Advertisement

Well known in the Irish/Celtic community, Conway has won numerous All-Ireland fiddling competitions, and has been called one of the best fiddlers of his generation.

He is a leading exponent of the tastefully-ornamented Sligo fiddling style made famous by the late Michael Coleman.

The winner of two All-Ireland junior titles and the All-Ireland senior championship of 1986, Brian’s early studies were with his father Jim from Plumbridge and with Limerick born fiddler/teacher Martin Mulvihill. However, it was the legendary fiddler and composer Martin Wynne who taught him the real secrets of the County Sligo style.

Brendan Dolan is a superb pianist, keyboardist, flutist, and whistle player.

Brendan is the son of renowned Irish-traditional pianist Felix Dolan. He has worked with accordionist John Whelan, singer/songwriter Cathie Ryan, Andy Statman, Itzhak Perlman, and the group Atlantic Bridge, which also featured former Solas vocalist Karan Casey.

Jack Warnock is a multi-instrumentalist and singer from Maghera. Throughout his career Jack has performed as a soloist, accompanist, and in groups such as TRODA Cóiriú, The Doc Flock and Conor Mallon’s Unearthed project at events, festivals, and venues acrossthe world.

Absorbing music from an early age and playing piano from the age of seven, Jack’s love of trad really blossomed when he picked up the guitar in his teens.

Advertisement

His guitar style has been guided and influenced by many greats, while his compositions and selections are steeped in storytelling.