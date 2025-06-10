Special show explores horrific criminal stories from Omagh’s past

DRUMRAGH Integrated College was the setting for a fantastic night of culture, music, storytelling, drama and history as students and experts discussed Omagh’s often bloody criminal past.

The event marked the conclusion of a school-wide history project titled ‘The History of Crime and Punishment in a Local Context’, with a focus on the former Omagh Gaol.

Supported by local heritage organisations, the project encouraged students to explore their town’s history not through textbooks, but through place-based learning and creative expression.

Students visited historically significant sites including Omagh Courthouse, Omagh Police Station and the site of the old gaol, gaining a deeper understanding of how crime and justice were dealt with in the 19th century.

Guest speaker Dr Johnny Hamill – a PSNI officer and local historian – delivered a compelling talk on the history of Omagh Gaol, which closed in 1901.

His talk touched on the architecture, infamous inmates and the harsh realities of prison life at the time.

One of the most striking stories he shared was that of a seven-year-old girl incarcerated during the Famine – a sobering example of how justice was applied to the most vulnerable.

Speaking afterwards, the local historian said, “I first got involved in the project when I took the kids on a tour around the police station, and I told them about what the life of a police officer is like and how things have changed throughout history and how we work with the judiciary and the prison service.”

He added, “Tonight was a culmination of a lot of very good and hard work that the children here at Drumragh have done in relation to their study of crime and punishment, and rather than trying to learn history through textbooks, they learnt through a living history experience.

“Something that is tangible, and that is why we went on the tours, and they were able to see the place they were learning about to add context to what they’ve heard about.”

The evening also included creative performances by students.

A dramatic poetry reading recounted the story of Thomas Hartley Montgomery, a police officer convicted of robbery and murder, who became the last man to be hanged at Omagh Gaol.

In 1871, Montgomery, a member of the Royal Irish Constabulary, had robbed a bank in Newtownstewart and fatally stabbed the cashier, William Glass.

Two pupils also presented a mock news interview exploring his motives and trial, adding a modern twist to a historical event.

Musical performances included a rendition of ‘The Breaking of Omagh Gaol’, a folk song that reflects the everyday experiences of those once imprisoned there.

The project was led by the school’s History and Politics department.

Head of History, Mrs Brenda Kerrin, expressed her thanks to the many partners involved, including the Integrated Education Fund, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Omagh Heritage Forum and local historians Vincent Brogan and Dr Hamill.

“Back at the start of the year we were able to get some funding from the Integrated Education Fund, and that was to facilitate a local history programme,” said Mrs Kerrin.

“We partnered with the local council and local history organisations, including the Heritage Forum and Tyrone Roots with Vincent Brogan and Dr Hamill. The reason we picked ‘Crime and Punishment’ was that it interested the young people, and so we took trips out to the police station, the courthouse and the site of the old gaol.

“The pupils have also been learning about it in class, and we have looked at one of the most famous stories, which is of Thomas Hartley Montgomery, who was hanged in the gaol for his part in a bank robbery.”

She added, “I would like to thank all our partners who made this project a reality, including the local history group, PSNI and the staff at Omagh Courthouse, as well as the Integrated Education Fund and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.”

The evening proved to be a thoughtful and creative way of bringing the past into the present – and a powerful reminder of the role schools can play in preserving and exploring local heritage.