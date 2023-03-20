Spring dance showcase debuts at the Alley

The Encore PAA dancers stepped up to the stage in stunning style recently for their Step Up Spring Dance Showcase at the Alley Theatre.

The dancers aged nine to 18 showed off their brilliant versatility with an array of different theatre styles which lit up the stage. It’s clear they loved every moment of performing this debut of all their new routines.

Caroline Barker from Encore was delighted with the kind and supportive feedback she and her teachers have received since the showcase.

“It was wonderful to hear how much the audience enjoyed the showcase,” she said. “The audience were blown away by these dancers and their new competitive dances and we couldn’t be more excited for them!

“It is great to hear that so many people recognise and appreciate these dancers’ level of talent.

“We have a wonderful team of teachers here at Encore who give our students 100 per-cent of their time, focus and creativity.

“The connection Miss Jade has with her students due to her level of training and choreography is very special to see, and we are very fortunate to have her working with us and I love choreographing with her and developing our dancers into strong, versatile and dynamic performers.”

Encore PAA has a fantastic list of upcoming shows and performances at the Alley Theatre over the next few months, with The Sound Of Music in just a few weeks time.

So don’t miss out on seeing all this special talen at the local theatre.