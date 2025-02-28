Standing ovations for a special show put on by Castlederg group

THERE was rapturous applause all-round as a Castlederg drama school enchanted audiences from Tyrone and beyond with their truly magical performance of tale as old as time – ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Taking place at the Alley Theatre, Much Ado Stage School’s spellbinding performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday transported audiences of all ages to a world filled with love, bravery, and enchantment.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ tells the story of Belle, a young woman who finds herself trapped in an enchanted castle, and the Beast, a prince cursed to live in his monstrous form. Together, they embark on a journey that will change their lives forever.

Advertisement

Under the direction of Rois Kelly, Kevin Connor took on the role of ‘the Beast’ and Lucy Harper as ‘Belle’ as the drama school’s talented cast brought to life this enchanting story with stunning costumes, set designs, and powerful performances.

Still on cloud nine after the truly superb performances, Rois said that she was ‘unbelievably proud’ of the talented Beauty and the Beast team.

“Our tale as old as time has come to an end,” she said. “Unbelievably proud of all that we have achieved together – the best cast, team and audiences I could ever have imagined.