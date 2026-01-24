Special night of music and dancing to be held in Galbally

GALBALLY Community Centre will come alive at the end of January as Piarasigh An Ghallbhaile CLG host a major night of music, dancing and laughter, headlined by the legendary Philomena Begley, widely regarded as the Queen of Country Music.

Starting at 8pm on January 31, the event promises to be one of the entertainment highlights of the year, bringing together some of Ireland’s finest performers for an unforgettable evening.

Philomena Begley, whose career spans decades and countless hit songs, will take centre stage, supported by an impressive line-up of special guests including Gary Gamble, Lauren McCrory, Seamus Moore, Johnny Gallagher (The Boxty Band), The Murphys Family Band, Aidan Quinn, Kevin Hurson, Rachel McConnell, Peter Hughes and Ellie Rose Quinn.

The show is expected to attract a large crowd from across Tyrone and beyond, offering something for all ages, from traditional country music fans to those simply looking for a great night out in their local community.

Tickets are priced at £25, with all proceeds going towards the Galbally Pearses Development Fund, supporting ongoing development and facilities within the club and wider community.

With top-class entertainment, a lively atmosphere and a strong community cause at its heart, this is a night not to be missed in Galbally. Everyone is welcome to come along..

The spectacular night of music and dancing at Piarasigh An Ghallbhaile CLG will take place on Saturday, January 31 at 8pm sharp.