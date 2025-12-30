Stewartstown drama group has big plans for 25th anniversary

STEWARTSTOWN Amateur Dramatics Society is marking a major milestone as it celebrates its 25th anniversary with a spectacular pantomime production of ‘Alice in Wonderland’, set to delight audiences this January at the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown.

The family-friendly show will run every Friday and Saturday from January 9 to January 31, promising colour, comedy and classic pantomime fun for audiences of all ages.

The story follows Alice as she dreams of a magical place where rabbits and cats wear clothes and live in houses.

One night, her dreams come to life when she tumbles down a rabbit hole into a wonderful world of talking animals.

Along the way, Alice encounters a host of well-loved characters, including the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts, and the mischievous Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

Packed with music, laughter and plenty of audience participation, Alice in Wonderland offers high-energy entertainment for children and adults alike.

Stewartstown ADS promises a vibrant production that captures the spirit of traditional pantomime, making it a perfect winter outing for families.

The group is currently hard at work preparing for opening night on January 9, with curtains opening at 8pm.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald ahead of the production, director Brian Morgan said the 60-strong cast of local performers is eagerly looking forward to taking to the stage.

“This year’s pantomime is especially meaningful for Stewartstown ADS as the society celebrates its 25th anniversary,” he said.

“The group hopes to welcome back many familiar faces from years gone by to enjoy the latest production and support the next generation of performers.”

Brian Morgan added, “This is my 15th year directing pantomime with Stewartstown ADS, and it’s extra special to be doing it during our 25th anniversary year.

“We have a fantastic cast of 60 local performers and have enjoyed sell-out performances in the past, so the excitement is building already.

“What makes this year even more special is that we are hoping to have some of the people who took part in the first pantomime come back on our closing night to see the new cast perform, and to see how much things have stayed the same but also changed.

“I would recommend that people get their tickets soon, as they are selling out fast.”

Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society is a cross-community amateur drama group for ages six-to-60.

If you would like to know more about the group, please contact 07976616411, or email sdramasociety@hotmail.com.