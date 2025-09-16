Storytelling and song to fill Strabane air on Culture Night

A special night of storytelling and song is to be held in Strabane on Culture Night 2025.

The evening begins at 6pm on Friday, September 19, with a Flann O’Brien Walking Tour, inviting audiences to step into the world of one of Ireland’s true literary geniuses

Leaving The Alley Theatre, the guided tour will wander through the streets of Strabane, bringing to life the wit, humour, and stories of the acclaimed writer, whose work continues to inspire readers across the world.

At 7.30pm, the focus shifts to the warm surroundings of the Alley Bar, where members of the Strabane Chorale will treat audiences to a special performance.

Both events are free of charge, giving everyone the chance to take part in this special evening.

Culture Night is a nationwide celebration of arts, culture, and community.

This year’s theme, ‘One Night For All’, highlights the importance of inclusion and access, ensuring everyone can share in the joy of culture.

To pre-book your place on the Flann O’Brien Walking Tour visit the Alley Theatre website or call the box office on 028 71 384444.