Storytelling event with a difference at Omagh Library

A ‘Connecting through Story’ event will be held at Omagh Library later this month.

It will take place from 2pm to 3pm on Thursday, August 21.

A short story will be read by a facilitator with breaks in between for discussion around the themes and characters.

Advertisement

“This is a relaxed session where you will connect with others over a cuppa and have the opportunity to sit back and enjoy listening to a story before engaging in conversation,” said a spokesperson for the organisers, who added everyone was welcome to come along to the event.