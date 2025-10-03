Strabane actor secures first speaking role in new Netflix series

STRABANE’S Conor Burns is adding a dash of local flavour to Netflix’s new hit series House of Guinness, which explores the lives of Dublin’s famous brewing family at the turn of the century.

Liverpool-based Conor, whose previous credits include ‘Daliland’ and ‘Funny Woman,’ makes his speaking debut as the character Colin.

Detailing how he landed the role, Conor said, “A friend and myself would often send each other different acting jobs and one day he sent me a casting call for this new show which needed people with authentic Irish accents. I didn’t know what the show was called, but gave it a go and sent in a video, fully expecting a ‘thanks but no thanks’ reply.

Advertisement

“The agent replied within ten minutes and asked me to video myself saying the line, ‘The staff entrance is around the back in Sackville Place’ and so I did. The agent came back and asked me to do it again only this time ‘more Irish’ which I thought was strange. I channelled my best Jimmy Nesbitt and was swiftly invited to Manchester the following day for filming!”

Conor filmed his scene over two days, playing an upper-class bartender who has to direct a woman, presumed to be a servant, to a different entrance – only to be quickly fired.

“I’ve been on a few sets in my career and I can say that this was one of the nicest sets I’ve ever been on,” he said. “Everyone was so warm and welcoming. I spoke with a few of the main actors who were interested in my previous work and gave me advice for things going forward. That made the day so much easier.”

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “To be honest, when I first moved to Liverpool some eleven years ago to pursue this dream, I had big plans to be a massive actor. I still want to continue acting but, if I didn’t get anything else going forward, that’s fine – I’ve lived the dream and it’s all come full circle.”