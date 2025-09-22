Strabane comedian launches new podcast with her pal from Derry

A brand-new podcast has launched, bringing together two very different personalities for an hour of laughter, honesty, and outrageous storytelling.

‘Bimbo and Butch’ pairs acclaimed Strabane comedian Emer Maguire with successful podcaster Jenna McCusker in what promises to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

Billed as ‘your new, seriously unserious besties’, the podcast will see the duo tackle everything from unpopular opinions and unbelievable life stories to their listener-driven segment ‘Ask Bimbo and Butch.’ The mix of fiery banter and conversation aims to capture the feel of a late-night chat with your closest friends.

Emer, well-known for her appearances on BBC’s The Blame Game, her sell-out live shows, and her award-winning work as a BBC radio presenter, is the podcast’s resident Butch. Known for her lightning-quick wit and quirky take on life, she brings hilarious stories as well as perspectives shaped by her experiences of being gay and autistic.

Jenna, host of the acclaimed ‘Mental Health and Me’ podcast, takes on the role of Bimbo – a tongue-in-cheek nod to her glamorous appearance and playful persona. From Derry, she shares stories from her own life, including living with OCD, managing a spinal injury, and raising her child as a single mother.

“Jenna and I are complete opposites, and that’s what makes this so funny,” Emer said. “Being opposites means we can have such different opinions which means lots of hilarious clashes. We wanted to create a podcast that feels like a laugh out loud, no-filter catch-up with your best mates — and I think we’ve nailed it. We can barely get through filming with the amount of laughing we do – we’d love other to join us!”

Jenna added, “We don’t hold back. We laugh a lot, we argue a bit, and we talk about everything from the ridiculous to the relatable. We have so many belly laughs and unbelievable stories between us. It seriously is so much fun, and we can’t wait for listeners to join us.”

l Bimbo and Butch is vailable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and all major platforms.