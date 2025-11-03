Strabane concert to raise funds for support centre

TWO of Ireland’s leading ensembles – Dublin Concert Band and Strabane Brass Band – will come together next Saturday, November 8, for an inspiring evening of music, connection and hope.

Entitled ‘Brass, Harmony and Hope’, the concert at Holy Cross College will raise funds for the Koram Centre and shine a light on the importance of mental health awareness – encouraging everyone to start the conversation.

For Brendan Breslin, Musical Director of the Dublin Concert Band and a proud Sion Mills native, the event marks both a homecoming and a deeply personal moment.

He said, “It was really a combination of factors which led to this moment. I’d been in touch with Tommy Barr (of Strabane Brass Band) to see if there was an opportunity for DCB to come and do something with Strabane Brass Band.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to reach out and do things with other bands all across Ireland. Plus, I spent my formative years in bands when I lived in Sion, in the brass band and St Joe’s.

“Without these experiences, I wouldn’t be where I am right now at the Royal Irish Academy of

Music.

“On a personal note, we lost my brother Conor to suicide earlier this year which really hit the family hard. With the Koram Centre benefiting from any collections at the concert, I figured this would be a perfect opportunity to highlight the cause and how people need to start the conversation if they’re feeling lost.

“Suicide is a deep concern in the North West and now is the moment to get people talking.”

Founded in 1958, the Dublin Concert Band has won the Irish National Band Championships more than 40 times and proudly represented Ireland at international festivals in Denmark, Italy, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Returning to perform in his home area, Brendan – a former St Colman’s student – said stepping back on “the hallowed turf” carries extra meaning.

“Normally, I’d say I’m excited to be playing at home,” he reflected. “I always love coming back when I can, but this is a moment tinged with poignancy and responsibility. Highlighting the need for conversation takes centre stage this time.”

The ‘Brass, Harmony and Hope’ concert takes place next Saturday at 7.30pm in Holy Cross College. Tickets are free and available from Strabane Brass Band members.