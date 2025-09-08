Strabane festival cancelled because of Alley Theatre closure

THE organisers of the Strabane Drama Festival have announced the festival will not happen next year due to the closure of the Alley Theatre.

It was announced recently that the Strabane theatre is to be shut for six months following the discovery of a major leak in the building.

All the events scheduled to take place in the theatre over the coming months are to be cancelled.

The local drama festival, which attracts participants from throughout Ireland, had been due to take place next March.

There had been discussions about the possibility of the festival happening at another venue next year.

However, another suitable venue could not be identified, and a spokesperson for the festival said it was ‘with deep regret’ the decision had been taken to cancel next year’s event.

It would have been the 40th anniversary of the festival.

“We are deeply grateful for the messages of support and kindness shown to us over the past week, and we know this news will come as a disappointment to many,” said the spokesperson.

“While we share your disappointment, we are already looking ahead — and look forward to returning with renewed energy in 2027. Thank you for standing with us and for keeping the love of drama alive in our community.”