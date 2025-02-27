Strabane man wins the chance to go on comedy tour of Ireland

A Strabane man has won one of Ireland’s top comedy competitions.

Eamon McElwee recently took home first place in the SO Funny Sligo Comedy Festival’s Ha Ha Hawkswell competition.

Eamon was up against some of Ireland’s brightest up-and-coming comedians, armed with his signature self-deprecating humour – and triumphed.

“I’m still absolutely buzzing,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant honour to win this competition. After winning a heat in Derry at the Brickworks comedy club, I got to the final in Sligo.

“When I got down there, I was made to feel so welcome by everyone at the theatre and the organisers.”

With his quick-witted delivery, Eamon impressed both the audience and the judges.

He admitted: “To be honest, I knew after my set I had done well, and I thought it would have been harsh if they didn’t award me first place.

“Three professional judges, Eddie Malarkey, Terry Markey, and Sharon Mannion, are there to give encouragement, tips, and feedback on timing and delivery, but they actually had nothing to tell me in terms of my performance, so that was an encouraging sign.”

Ever the comedian, he added: “I was a wee bit surprised; I thought they mightn’t let the prize money cross the border!”

Along with a €1,000 cash prize, Eamon has secured a 16-date tour of comedy clubs and festivals across Ireland, including appearances at the Galway Comedy Festival, next year’s Sligo Comedy Festival, and the prestigious Craic Den Comedy Club in Dublin.