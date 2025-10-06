Strabane school preparing for its version of classic show

THE talented pupils of Holy Cross College in Strabane will be traveling back in time to 1959 and stepping through the doors of Rydell High when they stage the much-loved musical Grease at St Pat’s Hall later this month.

The cast features 60 students, aged 14 to 18, who will bring the popular musical to life.

The classic story follows 1950s high school students Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, whose summer romance is tested when they unexpectedly reunite at Rydell High. Danny struggles to balance his tough-guy image with the T-Birds and his true feelings for Sandy, while she navigates the challenges of fitting in with the Pink Ladies.

The lead roles of Sandy and Danny will be played by Ellie Gallagher and Maks Jakubiec.

The production is directed by senior teacher Leah McCay, with musical direction by Jenny Stewart and choreography by former pupil Emmet Stewart.

“The entire cast is very talented and has been working extremely hard in rehearsals,” said Mrs McCay. “We’ve wanted to stage Grease again for some time, but we were waiting for the right group of students. It’s such a fantastic show – people know the story, and the songs are so catchy.”

This will be the second time Mrs McCay has directed Grease, the first being in 2001. She said the pupils are thrilled to take on the show.

She added, “The pupils are all very excited for everyone to come along at the end of the month and see the result of their hard work.

“I’ve really enjoyed directing them – they truly are a gifted and dedicated group.”

Performances will run from Tuesday, October 21, to Saturday, October 25, with evening shows at 7.30pm each night and a matinee on Saturday, October 25, at 1.30pm.

For more information on the show you can follow Holy Cross College on Facebook and to you can buy tickets online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/holy-cross-college.