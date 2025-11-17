Strabane singer gets to show off his talent on TV show

STRABANE singer Ryan Lynch is gearing up to flex his musical talents in the latest season of the hugely popular TG4 music reality show, Glór Tíre at the beginning of next year.

Now in its 22nd series, Glór Tíre is Ireland’s only country music competition that pairs rising country singers with established artists who act as their mentors.

Tyrone singer Ryan Lynch, who recently released his debut album Mr Sunshine, has been paired with Sligo singer Patrick Feeney, who will mentor him throughout the series.

The first episode airs on January 27. Ryan’s musical journey began in London’s West End, and since then he has performed around the world, from cruise ships to television appearances on ITV and PBS in the US, with his group The Celtic Harps.

He has also taken on roles in iconic productions such as ‘West Side Story’, ‘The Full Monty’, and ‘The Clockmaker’s Daughter’, as well as numerous pantomimes and commercials.

Last month, he released his debut album ‘Mr Sunshine’, produced by renowned sound engineer Jonathan Owens, known for his work with Nathan Carter and Lisa McHugh.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle, Ryan said he was thrilled to be part of the show, describing it as an amazing opportunity. “I can’t wait to get going. It’s an amazing opportunity to be on the show,” Ryan said.

“We’ve already started rehearsals, and singing with Patrick is fantastic. I know he will be a great mentor. I’ve watched the show every year, and so many fantastic artists have come through Glór Tíre over the years.

“I am very competitive, so of course I’ve thought about winning, but just having the opportunity to sing and perform every week on TG4 is incredible.

“It’s a massive opportunity, and I can’t wait until January for everyone to see what we have planned.”

The 22nd series of Glór Tíre begins January 27 on TG4.