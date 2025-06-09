Strabane streets packed again for Summer Jamm

STRABANE’S Summer Jamm has been hailed another big success.

The town centre was transformed into a vibrant celebration of music, art, and family fun over the weekend.

Hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the festival delivered a jam-packed programme of entertainment – from dinosaur encounters and urban sports demos to live music, interactive workshops, and a dazzling supercar showcase.

Families enjoyed everything from the Kidz Farm petting zoo and FizzWizzPop magic show to BMX stunts and graffiti art sessions, while local performers from Class Act, Much Ado Stage School, and Encore PAA lit up the Main Street stage.

The Bear Run ’74 Supercar event turned heads on Railway Street, with proceeds supporting the Mayor’s chosen charities.

As evening fell, the town’s first Summer Jamm Music Trail kept the energy high across local venues, with standout sets from DJ Ryan Doc, Adam Dolan, The Brambles, and more, highlighting the town’s thriving music scene.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, praised the event.

“Well done to everyone involved in making this event happen. The local community love to see it every year and it is fantastic to see the support from residents and businesses alike.”