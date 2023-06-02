Strabane Unplugged to bring in summer

Popular music event Strabane Unplugged is set to usher its faithful audience into the summer months when it returns in mid-June.

The popular concert series has over the years showcased large and small Irish acts, bringing them to the local stage. The latest crop of musicians is set to play this June for the first time on a Wednesday night.

The lineup is currently under wraps up but the organisers have stated that it will not disappoint and they promise to continue showcasing some of the best acts in Irish music.

Strabane Unplugged had taken a long nine-year break but last April it was back in the new venue of the Alley Theatre.

So far Strabane Unplugged has seen some of Strabane’s best-loved musicians play. These includes; Paul Brady, The Brambles, JP ‘Cash Returns’ McCauley, Gav Kelly, Brian Hassan, Pontius Pilots and Gaze is Ghosts.

Member of the organising committee, Mickey Ferry remarked that this June’s secret lineup is one of their best yet.

He told the Chronicle, “I can’t say too much about the line up in June but it is a great one. A real mix of local and fantastic talent from across Ireland.

“We thought this time round we wanted to hold the event on a week night. This is because the old Unplugged was always on a Monday night. This meant that all the musicians in the town who usually can’t get to concerts cause they’re flat out at the weekend could go along.

“That’s why we went with making this show during the week on a Wednesday.

“I can’t wait to see everybody in June. We always get a number of the same faces who have attended the old Unplugged but we are open to seeing a few more new ones this time round.”

For more information about Strabane Unplugged check out their Facebook page.

Tickets are on sale for the June 14 concert at www.alley-theatre.com