Strabane writer inspires young people to write new book

A new book inspired by the Strabane writer Flann O’Brien features writing by students from Tyrone and Donegal in Irish, English and Ulster Scots.

The book called Abhainn Burn River was developed in writing workshops by children from Strabane Primary School and three national schools in Donegal which took place in Lifford Library and Strabane Library.

The workshops developed and facilitated by the poets Alan Millar and Dubhán Ó Longáin allowed the young people the opportunity to create stories and poems in three languages.

This is a unique project that celebrates the linguistic heritage of Donegal and Tyrone.

The book was celebrated at an event yesterday in Lifford Library with the Cathaoirleach of Lifford-Stranorlar MD Councillor Martin Harley.

Councillor Harley praised the students on their work ‘and the great achievement of publishing a book at such a young age’.

A further celebration will take place in Strabane Library during the The Flann O’Brien Symposium which will take place in the town from June 25.

The book can also be accessed online at this link: https://issuu.com/donegalculture/docs/abhainn_-_burn_-_river

This project was funded by Creative Ireland and coordinated in partnership between Donegal County Library Service and Libraries NI.