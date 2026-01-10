Sweet Omagh Town presents ‘Sounds of the Showbands’

THE album ‘Old Devil Wine’ was released by the Plattermen just over 50 years ago, and it was celebrated at a concert in November at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, together with other songs from the band’s stage repertoire and music from artists of that era.

In this week’s episode of ‘Sweet Omagh Town’ internet radio, narrated by Tom Sweeney, we hear the stories behind the music, and music performed by the band.

The band in question were made up of some of the very best musicians from Omagh, Derry and Donegal, with a six-piece horn section.

It also featured excellent vocalists including Niall Moore, nephew of the Plattermen’s musical arranger Ray Moore, the ever-fabulous Gerarda McCann and Brian McNamee.

rare chance

This was a rare and wonderful chance to experience what the Plattermen sounded like in their prime.

The band performed not only Plattermen songs on the night, but also the music of the era which inspired that ‘Old Devil Wine’ sound with music from bands such as Blood, Sweat and Tears, Tower of Power, Earth Wind and Fire, Steely Dan and Aretha Franklin to name but a few.

With kind permission on the Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Sweet Omagh Town has been able to include the music in this episode for listeners to enjoy.

bonus interview

Don also caught up with Rob Strong backstage at one of his Omagh gigs, and this short interview is included in the episode as a bonus during the interval.

Sweet Omagh Town also had some additional programmes released over the Christmas period.

In one such episode they spoke to the Bradleys as part of the O’Kane Park 60th anniversary celebrations and in another episode, they featured Peter Bennett, who, along with his wife Mary, pioneered the first chip van in Omagh.

You can listen to these as well as Sweet Omagh Town’s entire back catalogue of

interviews for free on Facebook and YouTube. Just search for ‘Sweet Omagh Town

Internet Radio’

